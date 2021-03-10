BREAKING: Crews respond to fire in Leslie TWP

LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS)— Emergency crews are responding to a fire in Leslie Township. The fire is near Covert and Tuttle Roads.

The Ingham County Sheriff tells 6 News he suspects the people at the barn were burning brush. They saved a house nearby but winds are really strong and a lot of smoke is moving towards other homes

6 News Meteorologist Diane Phillips is reporting winds speeds in the area out of the south anywhere from 15 to 25 MPH which could make it harder to battle a fire. Gusts could get as high as 35 MPH.

Multiple 6 News teams are heading to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they’re available.

<<<This story is breaking, and will be updated.

