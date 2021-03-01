BREAKING: One dead as dive team, aero med respond to lake in Eaton County

UPDATE: 3/1/2021, 5:17 P.M.

One person is confirmed dead after falling through the ice at Tamarack Lake in Sunfield Township, the Eaton County Sheriff’s office says.

A dive team and medical helicopters were deployed before the person was found.

Officials believe the deceased was the only person involved in the incident.

No information regarding the victim has been released.

Emergency crews at Tamarock Lake

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)— Emergency crews are responding to an incident at Tamarack Lake in Sunfield Township near Irish Road and St. Joseph Highway.

According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department, a dive team is on the scene, and an aero med unit has been called.

At this time the sheriff’s department says that they don’t know how many people were involved.

Photo Credit: Jason Solgat

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.