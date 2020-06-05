BREAKING – Grand Ledge school superintendent resigns board position

GRAND LEDGE, Mich (WLNS) – Dr. Brian Metcalf, superintendent of the Grand Ledge Public Schools, has resigned his position on the Executive Board of the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators.

This morning the MASA Executive Board of Directors formally and unanimously accepted the resignation, effective immediately.

Metcalf’s comments on his Facebook page regarding the death of Mr. George Floyd touched off a flurry of calls for him to resign.

>>>This story is developing and will be updated