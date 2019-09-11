UPDATE: Police standoff ends in Lansing

UPDATE (9:05 a.m.) – A man who had barricaded himself inside a home near downtown Lansing has surrendered to Lansing Police without incident. A spokesperson for the Lansing Police Department tells 6 News that the situation began with an apparent domestic dispute. Police responded to the 600 block of Seymour just before 4:30 a.m.. One of the people left the house but a second remained inside. Police were concerned that there may have been weapons inside the home. Neighbors were cleared out of their homes while police set up a perimeter surrounding the home.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A police standoff is happening in Lansing near Lapeer and Seymour Ave. Police and Lansing Community College officials are advising people to avoid the area.

Lansing Community College is reporting this as a hostage situation.

