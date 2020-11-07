BREAKING: Joe Biden elected 46th President of the United States

WASHINGTON (WLNS) — Former Vice President Joeseph R. Biden will become the United States’ 46th President after a years-long campaign to defeat incumbent Donald J. Trump.

Biden claimed several key battleground states including Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

Associated Press called the race just before 11:30 AM Saturday Morning.

Biden also set a record with more than 70 million people casting their vote for him.

President-Elect Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris makes history, as she’ll become the first female, and woman of color to assume the office of Vice President.

The 77-year-old from Scranton, Pennsylvania ran strongly on a platform of beating COVID-19, the disease that has now claimed more than 225,000 lives in the United States.

In the final presidential debate, Biden said, “I’m going to shut down the virus, not the country,” after Trump claimed Biden had plans to shut down businesses and impose national mask mandates.

President Trump said, “We’re learning to live with it, we have no choice.”

Biden replied,” People are learning to die with it. You folks (at) home will have an empty chair at the kitchen table this morning.”

Part of his plan to curb the virus includes: doubling the number of drive-through testing sites, establishing a pandemic testing board similar to Roosevelt’s War Production Board, investing in testing, including home and instant tests and creating a U.S. Public Health Jobs Corps to deploy 100,000 Americans across the country to perform contact tracing.

Swing states of Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida determined the fate of this year’s election.

In the 2016 election, Trump won Michigan with 0.3% more of the popular vote: 47.3% compared to Hillary Clinton’s 47%. Only eight Michigan counties voted for Clinton in 2016 — Marquette, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Ingham, Washtenaw, Wayne, Oakland and Genessee. Barack Obama won Michigan in 2012 by 9.5 percentage points.

This year, Biden maintained a slight lead among polls leading up to election day.

The candidates this year battled for many demographics of people, including black male voters, suburban white women and the latino community.

CBS News reports thirteen percent of Black male voters supported President Trump in 2016, more than three times the rate of Black women.

“Nobody has done more for the Black community than Donald Trump,” the president said at the last presidential debate. “Criminal justice reform, prison reform, opportunity zones.”

“The fact of the matter is there is institutional racism in America”



Biden says “I’ve never had to tell my daughter ‘don’t reach for the glove box’”



Trump responds “Nobody has done more for the black community than Donald Trump”#Debates2020 https://t.co/8FlGMGJgcS pic.twitter.com/nKG6bYIp1B — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 23, 2020

According to Pew Research Center, only 54% of eligible Black men voted in 2016.

Biden also came out on top in terms of online fundraising. He came into the fall election season with a $141 million lead advantage of on-hand cash over Trump.

The Biden Campaign reported $484 million in donations during September, an increase from the $364.5 million raised in August by the Biden campaign, Democratic National Committee and their joint fundraising committee, according to CBS News.