BREAKING: Lansing Police investigate Homicide

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Lansing Police say they’re investigating a homicide, after a man was found dead shortly after 6 this morning.

According to the Lansing Police Department, shortly after 1 A.M. they called to the 4200 block of W. Jolly Rd. for a shots fired complaint. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old female.

The woman told police she and her boyfriend were sitting in a vehicle at the residence and were

approached by four males. The males were armed with firearms and demanded they

get out of the vehicle.

Once outside of the vehicle they heard several shots being fired and then saw the suspects run away.

The woman was not able to locate her boyfriend and called for police.

Investigating officers located and recovered evidence of a shooting at the scene. Officers

contacted residences in the area, checked for the four suspects and the victim’s boyfriend, but were not able to locate either.

At approximately 6:15 a.m. Lansing Police were sent back to the 4200 block of W. Jolly Rd. on

a check subject call for an unresponsive male lying near the shoulder of the road.



Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male subject with an unknown injury. The subject was

identified as the woman’s missing 32-year-old boyfriend.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages and ongoing. Limited information is available at

this time.

The Lansing Police Department encourages anyone with information with regard to this case to call

the department or one of the following contact people: Lansing Police Department 517-483-4600, Lansing Police Department Detective Ellen Larson 517-483-6817, or Crime Stoppers 517-483-7867.