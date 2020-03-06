Breaking: Man killed in shooting outside Duffy’s bar in Jackson

Jackson (WLNS)— Jackson police confirm to 6 News, just after 1:15 a.m. today, officers of the Jackson Police Department were dispatched to a shooting outside of Duffy’s Food & Spirits. Once on scene, officers located a 25-year-old unresponsive man in the street that had been shot.

The man was transported by ambulance to Henry Ford Allegiance where he died shortly after arriving. It’s early on in the investigation, detectives say the shooting occurred outside of the business. No arrests made at this time. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Aaron Grove at (517) 768-8796 or may leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.