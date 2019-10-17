UPDATE: One man dead and one woman hospitalized as police investigate apparent homicide in Owosso

UPDATE (Thursday 10:35 a.m.) – 6 News has learned that the Owosso Police will seek charges against a woman in an apparent homicide Wednesday.

Kevin Parker, 47, was found dead in a home on the 300 block of Dewey Street just before 7:30 p.m.

A 38-year-old woman was found with serious injuries. She is in critical condition at a local hospital.

The woman also lived in the house where Parker was found.

Parker had been charged after a misdemeanor domestic violence incident that allegedly took place earlier this month.

OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) – Owosso Public Safety officers found a deceased man and a woman with serious injuries at a residence in the 300 block of N. Dewey St.



The woman who is in critical condition was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to the City of Owosso Facebook Page.



Detectives from Owosso Public Safety responded to the scene for a criminal investigation due to the suspicious nature of the death.



Officers responded to a call received shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to Director of Public Safety Kevin Lenkart.



Police are not releasing names at this time. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Owosso Public Safety at (989) 725 – 0580.



This story will be updated as more information becomes available.