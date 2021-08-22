BREAKING: Police investigate after 3 found shot, dead in Grass Lake

GRASS LAKE, Mich. (WLNS)— The Jackson County Sheriff’s department is investigating after an 80-year-old man, and two 70-year-old men were found dead with apparent gunshots wounds.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies along with Michigan State Police (Jackson Post) responded to the 4900 block of Fishville Rd in Grass Lake Township for a report of shooting victims located inside of a residence.



The Jackson Major Crimes Unit consisting of Michigan State Police, Jackson Police, Blackman Township Public Safety and Jackson Sheriff’s Office, was activated and are currently following investigative leads.



Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Bryan Huttenlocker at 517 768-7931 or Mid-Michigan Crime Stoppers at 517 483-7867(STOP)

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.