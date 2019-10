There are at least four power outages blacking out service for thousands of Consumers Energy customers in the Jackson area.

An outage between Jackson and Albion along I-94 has left about 500 customers in the dark.

There are three outages northeast of Jackson and southeast of Leslie that have knocked out power for about 3,400 customers.

The cause is unknown and service is expected to return early this afternoon.

>>>ONLINE: Consumers Energy Outage Map