6 News has confirmed that a small plane has crashed at the Livingston County Spencer J. Hardy airport.

The single-engine plane is upright without landing gear showing.

The picture, just sent back from the scene, shows a small, white plane on the ground.

Our reporter on the scene, Brittany Flowers, says it appears the plane was crushed on landing, indicating it may have slammed into the ground, nose first.

It is not known what led to the crash and there is no confirmation of injuries.