Lansing, (Mich) – 6 News spoke with the Lansing Fire Marshall and confirmed that at least two people have died and others were injured in an early morning house fire.

Investigators are working to find out what caused the fire to start.

Fire crews responded to the 2000 Block of New York Avenue around 1:30 A.M.

Our crews saw paramedics performing CPR on at least one child who was pulled from the house.

We should find out more later this morning on what happened. Stay with 6 for the latest updates.