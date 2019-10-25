UPDATE: UAW workers approve GM contract offer

UAW General Motors members ratified the 2019 Collective Bargaining Agreement this evening ending the longest automotive strike in 50 years. https://t.co/Ijap4brQdX — UAW (@UAW) October 25, 2019

The United Auto Workers union membership has approved the contract offered by General Motors.

With 40,890 total votes counted, the contract was ratified with a 57.2% approval.

We've reached an agreement with the UAW that recognizes our employees for the important contributions they make to the success of the company. Our new four-year labor agreement provides employees with a world-class wage, benefit & profit-sharing package. https://t.co/KijJWZKIRo pic.twitter.com/LfJHOzuof8 — General Motors (@GM) October 25, 2019

According to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer the workers have ratified the contract.

This is good news for our working families and our economy, Governor Gretchen Whitmer

“Michiganders are some of the hardest working people in this country, and they deserve to be treated with respect,” added the Governor.

The union’s nearly 50,000 workers have been on strike for six weeks.

A tentative contract agreement was reached October 16 and voting has been held in local union chapters nationwide.

In Lansing UAW Local 652 approved the contract agreement while Local 602 members rejected the pact.

