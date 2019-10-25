UPDATE: UAW workers approve GM contract offer

The United Auto Workers union membership has approved the contract offered by General Motors.
With 40,890 total votes counted, the contract was ratified with a 57.2% approval.
According to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer the workers have ratified the contract.
This is good news for our working families and our economy,Governor Gretchen Whitmer
“Michiganders are some of the hardest working people in this country, and they deserve to be treated with respect,” added the Governor.
The union’s nearly 50,000 workers have been on strike for six weeks.
A tentative contract agreement was reached October 16 and voting has been held in local union chapters nationwide.
In Lansing UAW Local 652 approved the contract agreement while Local 602 members rejected the pact.
>>>This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News