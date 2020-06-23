BREAKING: Whitmer to not loosen COVID-19 restrictions, needs “more data”

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – In an exclusive interview with 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick, Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she had hoped to loosen more restrictions before the July 4th holiday.

But that won’t happen now.

“My hope was to do it this week — we’re not gonna do it this week. We’re breaking news right here, Tim, but we’re not in a position to do that yet. We’ve gotta get more data, because we are concerned,” explained Gov. Whitmer.

She said a recent cluster of 14 COVID-19 cases traced back to Harper’s Restaurant in East Lansing was a factor in her decision.

This story is developing and you can see more of this exclusive interview tonight online and on 6 News.