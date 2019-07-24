Breast cancer research could expand lung cancer treatments

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich (WLNS) - Sheriff’s arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a Lansing resident.

Witnesses say a person in a silver Chevrolet Equinox shot Eugene Bass in the driveway of a residence.

The vehicle was located, and a large quantity of blood was observed throughout the interior of the vehicle.

The blood was tested by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Laboratory and found to be a match to Eugene Bass.

The suspect was located and taken into custody on unrelated charges while the homicide investigation continued.

On July 23rd, the case was presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office and criminal charges were issued.

Paul Anthony Hall was charged with felony homicide and three counts of felony possession of a firearm.

The 46-year-old man was denied bond and could face a maximum of life in jail if convicted. He is scheduled to appear back in court on August 1st.

The body of Eugene Bass has not been recovered and anyone with information related to the location of the victim is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (800) SPEAKUP. A $1,000 reward is available and you will remain anonymous.