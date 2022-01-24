Brendan Santo’s family announces funeral plans

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WLNS)— In light of former Grand Valley State University student Brendan Santo’s body being found in the Red Cedar River Friday, his family has announced plans for his funerals.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 27 from 2-8:00 p.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1400 Inglewood, Rochester.

Santo graduated from Rochester Adams High School in 2021. He played on the Lacrosse team and on the Rochester United Hockey Team while he was attending school.

He was a freshman at Grand Valley State University when he went missing on Michigan State’s campus. Santo was last seen around midnight on Friday, Oct. 29 in the area of Yakeley hall.

Despite the fact that he was last seen on MSU’s campus, the camera that could have seen Santo was not operational on the night he disappeared.

A private funeral and burial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of sending flowers, the family asks people to donate to local first responders, or an animal shelter in Brendan’s name.