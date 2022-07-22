JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Transportation, MDOT, will close the Sandstone Road bridge over I-94 in Jackson for updates and maintenance.

Work will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 25.

This construction is part of the I-94 Jackson project rebuilding nearly 13 miles of I-94 in Jackson, Albion and Parma in Jackson County.

Traffic will be redirected via County Farm Road to Dearing Road, then to Michigan Avenue. Officials say drivers should expect delays.

This project is expected to wrap up at 7 a.m. on Aug. 15.