Bridge repairs to shut part of I-96 in Eaton Co. beginning tonight

If you drive the eastbound lanes of I-96 over Grand River in Eaton County get ready a major detour beginning tonight at 9:00 p.m.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, I-96 will be closed between Lansing Road and M-99 for bridge repair and maintenance.

Traffic will be detoured around the construction by using I-69 and US-127.

MDOT suggests using I-496 through downtown Lansing as an alternate route to avoid the construction.

The construction on eastbound I-96 is expected to continue until 5 a.m. on Monday, August 19.

MDOT says this this is all part of a $1.3 million project preventative maintenance and repair work on the eastbound and westbound I-96 bridges over the Grand River and Billwood Highway in Eaton County.

The good news in all of this? MDOT says this is the final phase of the project.