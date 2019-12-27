Brighton police looking for Target suspects in break-in

Brighton Police are looking for multiple suspects who broke into Target early Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 5 a.m. after an alarm sounded at the Target Store located at 8043 Challis Rd.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the front door shattered.

Some of the display cases in the store were also damaged.

The City of Brighton Police Department CSI team processed the crime scene along with the Hamburg and Green Oak Township Police Departments.

The initial investigation found that five suspects took multiple cell phones, watches and other merchandise before leaving in a smaller, light-colored SUV in an unknown direction. The suspects were in and out of the store in just under two minutes.

Anybody with information is asked to please email Detective Brad Patton at pattonb@brightoncitypolice.org or call his office direct at 810-844-5187.