Brighton Police remind people to be alert following reports of women being approached

Brighton, Mich. (WLNS): Brighton Police have reported two incidents relating to older men approaching women, prompting police to remind people to stay aware of their surroundings.

Concerns of unwanted approach came to police attention when a young lady reported she was sitting in her car in a Planet Fitness parking lot when she was approached by a white male in his 40s to early 50s. She cracked her window and asked the man, “can I help you?”

After, he reached for her door handle, which prompted the young woman to drive off and come to the Brighton Police Department.

The motive is unknown at this time, but Brighton Police said they are taking this incident seriously.

Brighton Police said that conversation on social media that the City of Brighton has had a “rash” of kidnapping attempts in Brighton is false.

The only other incident the Brighton Police Department is aware of occurred one week ago, police said in a social media post.

That incident occurred when a self-proclaimed homeless man approached a women in a parking lot in a similar manner and asked for money. The woman drove off and notified the Brighton Police Department the next day.

Both incidents have been assigned to a Detective who is coordinating with an MSP composite artist with the thought this could be the same subject. We hope to have a drawing soon.

Both of these incidents are an important reminder to stay aware of your surroundings at all times. The Brighton Police would also ask that you report anything or anyone that looks suspicious and if you are approached, move to a safe place and call 911 immediately.