BRIGHTON, Mich. (WLNS) — According to WHMI, the Brighton Area Schools Board of Education will be changing things to try and improve the safety of the community.

The Board unanimously came to an agreement regarding a contract with Premiere Security of Flint, which will employ four retired police officers for a total of $168,000 per year to the district as liaisons.

The contract will be for 175 days.

Premiere security will select officers for schools throughout the district.

Superintendent Matthew Outlaw told WHMI of Premiere Security “they’re very professional, understand the importance of school safety; they were looked up to by the students and respected by staff and parents.”

WHMI reports that Outlaw will be working on the contract in the coming days to be ready for final implementation at the board’s Aug. 8 meeting.