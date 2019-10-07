British royals narrate mental health video

Prince William, Prince Harry and the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex have narrated a three minute short film to support mental health campaign Every Mind Matters, launched Monday by Public Health England in partnership with the NHS.

Written by filmmaker Richard Curtis (“Love Actually,” “About Time”) and directed by Rankin, the public service announcement features a range of people whose lives have been affected by poor mental health – including stars Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close and Will Young.

“Everyone knows that feeling, when life gets on top of us. We feel stressed, low, anxious or have trouble sleeping. We think there’s nothing to be done, nothing we can do about it,” William begins.

The royals take it in turns to continue the voiceover, with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, then Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pointing viewers toward the campaign’s free online action plan, which suggests ways to deal with stress, boost mood, improve sleep and feel in control.

Prince Harry follows with the words “We can all benefit from taking simple steps to look after our mental health.”

Glenn Close and television presenter Davina McCall wrap up the announcement.

The full film will be simultaneously broadcast across several U.K. television channels – ITV, Channel 4 and Sky channels – on Monday evening.

A new PHE survey shows more than eight in 10 people have experienced early signs of poor mental health in the last 12 months, including feeling anxious, stressed, low mood or trouble sleeping – with many waiting too long to take action.

>>>Video courtesy: Public Health England