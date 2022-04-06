LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Many loyal viewers and readers of 6 News know the name Lisa Byington.

Now, the sports broadcaster has a Big Ten Network award named in her honor.

According to her website, Byington got her broadcasting career started in Alpena, Michigan, then joined the 6 Sports team.

Since September 2021, Byington has been working as a play-by-play announcer for the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to a Facebook post from the Big Ten Network, the Lisa Byington award will honor Big Ten Network StudentU female broadcasters who have done outstanding work.

Recipients of the award will get an immersive broadcasting opportunity in Chicago.