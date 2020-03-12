PLAYBILL: Broadway has suspended all performances until April 12

NEW YORK – MAY 7: (U.S. TABS & HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) The Playbill of the Broadway Opening of “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial” is seen at the after party on May 7, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

New York City, New York (WLNS) — Broadway has suspended all performances until April 12, according to Playbill.

Shows will cease at 5 p.m. March 12, by order of Governor Andrew Cuomo. Performances will resume the week of April 13.”

“Our top priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of Broadway theatregoers and the thousands of people who work in the theatre industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers, and many other dedicated professionals,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League, in a statement.

“Broadway has the power to inspire, enrich and entertain, and together we are committed to making that vital spirit a reality. Once our stages are lit again, we will welcome fans back with open arms so that they can continue to experience the joy, heart, and goodwill that our shows so passionately express every night,” she said.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference that gatherings of more than 500 people will be prohibited excepting for schools, hospitals, mass transit, and nursing homes. That ban will be effective beginning 5 PM, March 13. For gatherings under 500, the seating capacity will be cut in half.

Ticketholders should contact their point of purchase regarding refunds or exchanges.

SIX, the musical reimagining of Henry VIII’s wives, was set to open tonight, while Lincoln Center Theatre’s Flying Over Sunset was scheduled for its first preview. And revivals of Caroline, or Change and Plaza Suite were to have begun previews March 13.