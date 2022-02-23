KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s no secret that employers are coming up with ways to attract new hires. Bronson Healthcare is ramping up its efforts in a new way.

President and CEO Bill Manns believes a sign-on bonus alone isn’t fair, as the health system of 8,500 employees still has hundreds of openings.

“As I talk to our employees, they said, ‘Bill, we’ve been loyal, we’ve been here this entire time. Someone new coming in gets a sign-on bonus. Does that seem fair?’ What we said is, ‘You know what? How can we do this in a more equitable way?'” Manns said.

Enter the Bronson 90-Day Employee Referral Challenge.

Through May 21, if a Bronson employee refers someone, that employee gets the exact same sign-on bonus as the person who they brought in. Administrators say at least 160 referrals came in on the first day alone.

“Meeting the staffing shortage is a challenge. Doing it in a way in which everybody can participate … I absolutely love this notion of getting everybody involved,” Manns said. “We’ve got 8,500 employees. That means we’ve got 8,500 recruiters.”

The bonuses depend on the position, ranging from $500 to $20,000, and not every position is bonus eligible. Manns explains the difference in amounts is because of the demand for certain jobs.

“Some positions are more difficult to recruit, and other positions command a larger sign-on bonus,” Manns said.

Executives and talent acquisition specialists can’t collect the referral bonuses.

Manns says that Bronson is the only medical employer in the area currently doing such a challenge. But he has a message for any employer with financial flexibility who is in the same situation right now.

“I think the market has demonstrated that those who are willing to be creative and actually both retain and recruit new talent will continue to thrive,” Manns said.

Administrators added that the challenge is limitless, meaning an employee who brings in two or more referrals will receive multiple bonuses.

*Correction: A previous version of this article included an incorrect statement about which positions were eligible for a bonus. We regret the error, which has been removed from the text.