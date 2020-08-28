Brooklyn bowling alley to close due to economic uncertainty

Fifty-three years. That’s a lot of time for bowling, and memories, but the good times at Brooklyn Lanes are coming to a close.

“This has been our life blood, and what we have done,” said General Manager at Brooklyn Lanes, Eric Hall.

Hall and, his team made the difficult decision to permanently close the bowling alley, and one that’s been their life.

“Like any small business you are married to it. It’s what you do. It’s what you live. It’s what you eat, and you breathe. So, now within a couple of weeks to make this decision, and now have to figure out ok what do you have to do from here? We don’t know. One thing that we know is that we won’t give up on bowling,” said Hall.

The alley has been closed since march per the governor’s orders. Hall, and his team say, they didn’t want to do this, but financially they had no other choice.

“Between property taxes, insurance, electric bills, all of those things just add up,” said Hall.

Hall doesn’t put the blame on any one person, including the governor, but he doesn’t want this to happen to anyone else.

“We don’t envy her position. We don’t wish to have to make those decisions. The only thing that we feel is that there is a voice within the bowling business, and the bowling community that we can safely open. We do know what we are doing.”

Fifty-three years. That’s a long time to keep the lights on, and now as the lanes close for the final time, Hall will take with him a feeling of gratitude to this community, and the memories they shared.

“We love you guys. We will miss everybody, and keep bowling. Just because we are not here doesn’t mean that bowling has to end. It would be the worst thing ever for a sport like bowling to go away.”

Hall doesn’t know what their future holds, but he knows he will continue to coach, and continue to bowl.