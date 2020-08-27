Brooklyn Lanes Bowling Center set to close

Brooklyn, Mich. (WLNS) — In a letter posted to Facebook, Brooklyn Lanes Bowling Center said they’re closing to all business after 50 years of operation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The owner, Eric Hall and operations manager, Diana Raab, have worked as business partners to run the bowling lanes for the past eight years.

The Hall Family had owned the center and property since 2008.

Diana Raab is the Public Relations and Operations Manager. She said she’s sad the bowling lanes won’t be a part of the community anymore.

“We couldn’t be more devastated by this loss for our Irish Hills Community, league and open bowlers, but mostly our youth and surrounding area high school bowlers,” Raab said in the letter.

The center is scheduled to do business with some league members and still needs to collect bowling equipment from customers before the doors are closed permanently.

Brooklyn Lanes Owner and General Manager said in the letter that there will be two separate opportunities for league bowlers and other customers to pick up league money or remove bowling equipment from their lockers. That will also be a chance for Hall and Raab to say goodbye to their members.

Customers are encouraged and welcome to visit Wednesday, September 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, September 5 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Hall said a buyer is in the process of purchasing the Bowling Center’s building and property.