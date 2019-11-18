Brother speaks out after losing two siblings, cases unsolved

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Eric Hinton, 30, has fond memories of his twin brother Edric.

“He was just, you know quiet, but quiet and still outgoing in his life,” Eric says. “He enjoyed spending time with his friends, listening to music, playing basketball. Just normal things. He enjoyed life the best way he could.”

Edric, the baby of his family, was doing exactly that on a warm August night in 2009. He was 19. He went to a party of Lansing’s south side.

Eric was at a different party that night, without his brother, but he says he remembers feeling strange, like something was off.

“We were out, you know, at a gathering and I just told friends like, you know, I’m just not feeling good and I’m just ready to go,” Eric says. “And everybody was like are you okay? Do you feel sick? I’m like no there’s something just weird, I just felt weird about something.”

Eric went home and went to sleep. Hours later he woke up to horrible news. Someone drove by the party and shot through a front window, hitting Edric. He died later that night at the hospital.

“It shouldn’t happen at all,” Eric says. “But twice. And you start to sit back and you wonder, why you? Why your family? Why this?”

From the beginning, Lansing police had a challenging case. But they were certain about one thing.

“From everything that they have gotten and what they knew is that they believe he wasn’t the intended target. Throughout the course of it we’ve been told that it was, Edric was pretty much at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

This isn’t the first time the Hinton family experienced a tragedy. When the twins were toddlers, their older sister Angie was found dead in Delhi Township on the side of a road in 1991.

Her case is still unsolved.

Now the family just wants to know what happened in each case, who did it and why.

“We just want the individuals, the right individuals, to be held accountable.”