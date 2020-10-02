Brush Up on Safety Before the Hunt

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)- In an effort to keep people safe this fall, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is offering FREE Hunter Safety Field Day classes. 

These safety classes will be held at the Pavilion at Lake Alliance in Potterville from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on the following dates:

          Wednesday, October 14

          Thursday, October 15

          Wednesday, October 21

          Thursday, October 22

          Thursday, October 29

The classes are limited to 10 students and there is no age limit. 

Students are required to bring a chair, 2 pencils or pens, a mask and something to write on. Drinks and snacks are also allowed.

To register call Jerri Nesbitt, 517-543-5019 or send an email to Jnesbitt@eatoncounty.org

