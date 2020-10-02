Brush Up on Safety Before the Hunt

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)- In an effort to keep people safe this fall, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is offering FREE Hunter Safety Field Day classes.
These safety classes will be held at the Pavilion at Lake Alliance in Potterville from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on the following dates:
Wednesday, October 14
Thursday, October 15
Wednesday, October 21
Thursday, October 22
Thursday, October 29
The classes are limited to 10 students and there is no age limit.
Students are required to bring a chair, 2 pencils or pens, a mask and something to write on. Drinks and snacks are also allowed.
To register call Jerri Nesbitt, 517-543-5019 or send an email to Jnesbitt@eatoncounty.org.