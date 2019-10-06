Buckeyes beat Spartans 34-10

COLUMBUS, OHIO: Things got off to a promising start when the Michigan State Spartans took on the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Spartans vaunted defense held the home team to just 16 yards and a field goal in the first quarter.

But it went downhill from there, as the 4th-ranked Buckeyes rattled off almost 300 yards and 24 points in the second quarter.

The 25th-ranked Spartans were never in it after that. While they held Ohio State scoreless in the third quarter, they also didn’t score themselves.

Final score: Ohio State 34, Michigan State 10.

The Spartans are now 4-2. Ohio State moves to 6-0. It’s also MSU’s fourth consecutive loss to the Buckeyes.

The Spartans hung in early despite some early turnovers (two fumbles in their first four plays, two of three turnovers for the game). But they couldn’t contain quarterback Justin Fields or running back J.K. Dobbins. Fields was 17 for 25 with 206 yards. Dobbins ran for 172 more. Ohio State pulled both stars for subs towards the end of the game.

The Buckeyes outgained the Spartans 529 yards to 285. While quarterback Brian Lewerke actually outpassed Ohio State (218 yards to 206 on a 20-for-38 day), MSU had just 67 yards rushing.

MSU had some opportunities to put some points on the board. Lewerke overthrew a wide open receiver who could have turned a catch into a touchdown. Matt Coughlin also missed an early 3rd quarter 27-yard field goal that would have brought the Spartans to within two scores. It was easy to read Ohio State coach Ryan Day’s lips saying “Oh my God!” (on the replay) as the kick sailed off to the side.

Life doesn’t get much easier for the Spartans, who played Ohio State in Columbus and who now travel to Camp Randall to play 8th-ranked Wisconsin and then have a weekend off before playing 12th-ranked Penn State in East Lansing on October 26th. It will be their first home game in almost a month.

Stay tuned for reports from 6 Sports anchor Audrey Dahlgren, who is in Columbus with the Spartans.