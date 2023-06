LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Want free pizza for a year? Of course you do!

Buddy’s Pizza is giving away free pizza for a year to the first 77 customers to line up at its Okemos restaurant today.

The event is part of the restaurant chain’s 77th anniversary. Attendees will also have the chance to meet with Big Lug, the Lansing Lugnuts’ mascot!

$1 from every pie sold will also go towards the Salvation Army.