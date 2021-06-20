Build her up programs ready to help women in recovery

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)—The Mid-Michigan recovery services say they saw a 22% increase in fatal overdoses during the pandemic, but groups across the area are banding together to help be there for women battling addiction.

“There’s no better community and I really think they have something to offer to the world, said Executive Director of the Mid-Michigan Recovery Services, Patrick Patterson.

Patterson is also helping lead a new project called Build Her Up. The goal? To help create safe housing for women to get the help they need to start a new life through rigorous and structured assistance.

“We need to do more for women in recovery, so we are trying to maintain the facility that we have and then we have added two more,” said Patterson.

He says right now the need has never been higher.

“The death rate is way up, so the lives that we can serve or save are more important than ever.”

However, he’s not alone in the fight. Dozens of other women are putting on their hard hats to help restore the homes, people like Megan Doherty, who leads an electrician company. She’s working alongside other women working in construction apprenticeship programs to help fix up the homes.\

“It just speaks volumes to the whole campaign of just calling it Build Her Up and we really wanted this project to be done by women and have it be done for women, so we are really proud of the work that they are doing and the way that we can inspire hope and just the comradery and the sisterhood of it coming together,” said President of FD Hayes Electric Company, Megan Doherty.

Right now, the list of projects consists of everything from new wiring, roof and drywall repairs to paint jobs, and adding a new security system. Patterson says the renovations will help continue the home’s legacy to help any women in need.

“That’s always been our mission choice is that we will help you and it’s that simple. Call walk in and we will get it started.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, or you’d like to become a sponsor visit https://www.midmichiganrecoveryservices.org/