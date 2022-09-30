WARNING: THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC DEPICTIONS OF VIOLENCE AND SEXUAL ASSAULT. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A local woman said a group of men broke into her home in broad daylight and assaulted her in front of her young children.

Denise Johnson told 6 News that she was home alone with her three children ages 12, 9, and 8 when five men barged into her home, armed with guns and demanding cash.

Johnson said it happened around 7 o’clock Thursday night when her kids heard someone knocking at the front door of their home on Taft Street.

When she opened the door, Johnson said a woman told her she was looking for someone. Johnson told her that person didn’t live there.

After that, she went about her day as normal.

But then almost a half hour later she saw five men with guns making their way into her home on her home surveillance camera.



Johnson said at one point one of the men touched her inappropriately and that she thought she and her children were going to die.

“The door is open I’m standing in the doorway the dude right here, he has his gun up against my head, and then it’s a dude that comes behind me and pulls my pants down. If it’s anything in here that I could give you to leave I would give it to you. You literally have a gun to my head why would I lie to you? All I was thinking is I know I’m about to die but if y’all don’t kill my kids, I don’t care,” Johnson told WLNS.

Johnson said while the men got away with her phone, clothing, and jewelry she’s grateful she and her kids are alive.



Investigators want anyone with information to please call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.