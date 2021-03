LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Ingham County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced a burn ban for seven Ingham County communities.

The announcement came from a Facebook post that can be seen here.

Delhi Township, Meridian Township, Ingham Township, Mason, NIESA, Onondaga and Lansing Township are all under burn bans issued by their fire departments.

The ban is a result of dry conditions, heavy wind, and lack of upcoming rain.