Business owners rally behind 7-year-old fighter

DeWitt Township, Mich. (WLNS) — In DeWitt, a little girl’s fight is inspiring a movement of giving.

They say it takes a village.

“It absolutely tugs at everybody’s heart in this community,”

It’s something small business owners in DeWitt are rallying behind: selling kombucha, zuchini bread, ice cream, and just about anything to raise funds for a 7-year-old fighter.

The last few years have been tough for the Bowen family.

Their daughter Lily Kay was diagnosed with stage 4 Neuroblastoma at just 3-years-old.

“She is probably the toughest little kid that I can even imagine, founder of Reputation Beverage Eric Elliot said.

“She is a little warrior and what that little girl has been through most of us probably couldn’t endure,” owner of a local ice-cream shop, I Scream, Julie Dalman said.

Elliot said in difficult times, lending a hand just seemed like the right thing to do.

“I have three kids at my home and it just tugs at your hear and I think if we can do anything at all just to help them with peace of mind is just kind of what I wanted to do. And being that I’m able to make a product and sell it and raise money I just thought why shouldn’t I?”

A thousand cans of a fall-inspired kombucha and another thousand cans of a caramel apple cold brew have made a difference.

“50 percent of the sales will go to them directly as much as i can possibly do to help them out,” he said.

And it’s helping start a chain of kindness.

“After you know we saw what reputation had done. we thought wow that is really cool. we can do something like this,” Dalman said.

Dalman followed suit by donating 75 of Tuesday’s proceeds to the Bowen Family.

“We have to think about others during these difficult times and we thought this would be the right thing to do for them,” Dalman said.

And more businesses are coming together for Lily.

“I’m just hoping that this will leap off from it or you know everybody will kind of tag along and do the same thing,” Elliot said. “It’s a story that we want an absolute happy ending to and we’re here supporting her until we get it.”