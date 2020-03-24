Business owners seek clarification on “Stay Home” order

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– As Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces the closure of more businesses, some people are questioning what exactly an “essential” business is.

One of those people is Steve Ramey, Owner of Chisholm Hills Golf Club in South Lansing. He said he received several calls about whether or not the Governor’s latest order would affect his course.

“I’m unsure and I think a lot of other people are unsure…if they could just clarify that a little bit it would go a long way,” Ramey said.

Ramey believes golf courses are a safe place and a clean form of exercise, and though some might argue they’re not vital, others argue that they depend on them.

“I’ve been cooped up in the house all winter long and I can’t hardly wait for spring and summer to get here so I can get out and get some exercise and this is my exercise,” 72-year-old golfer Allan Bellows said.

The Governor’s order prohibits all businesses in the state from in-person work or consumer services that aren’t “necessary to sustain or protect life.”

Despite the Governor’s outline of “essential businesses” Ramey called golf courses a grey area. That’s why he said the Michigan Golf Course Association sent a letter to state officials.

“I won’t be open tomorrow unless we get clarification from the information we sent to the government,” Ramey said, adding, he hopes the guidelines can be laid out more clearly for business owners to understand.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency released a guide for identifying critical infrastructure that can be found here.