Businesses hurt by lack of fans during race weekend, at Michigan International Speedway

When the races come to Michigan International Speedway, it’s a big boost for businesses.

As tens of thousands of people come to the area, but this year no fans are allowed.

B&T party store says they rely on big events like race weekends.

It’s something they prepare for every year, but they were most disappointed because they say they are still hurting from the pandemic.

Tom Ohm the manager of the store says, most of their customers come to their store mostly to buy alcohol and snacks.

“It’s scary, it is really we don’t know what the future holds. Even this winter us being around the lakes, our busiest time is now. With that lack of business who knows what we’re coming into in our slow season. We might have to do layoffs, hours be cut, payrolls dropped. We just don’t know what to expect.” Said Tom Ohm, Manager.