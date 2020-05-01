Businesses planning to reopen after pandemic

FILE – In this April 3, 2020, file photo, the seats and aisles are empty as seen through the window of the closed Penndot Drivers License Center in Butler, Pa. Small business owners hoping for quick loans from the government were in a holding pattern Monday, April 6, 2020, waiting on their bank to either take their application or, if it did, send them the money. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

First, local businesses were concerned about having to close.



Now, that restrictions are being lifted and companies could start up again soon.



They’re concerned about how to re-open in a way that’s safe for their employees and their customers.



1.3 million people across the state have applied for unemployment.



This comes as businesses continue to furlough and lay people off, but if businesses re-start they know their workers will return.



and a lot of them relied on the “paycheck protection program.”



It’s a loan that is designed to give small businesses incentive to keep workers on payroll.

Tim Daman from the lansing chamber of commerce says, he’s talked with small business owners throughout the pandemic.

Depending on the kind of business they do, he says one of their biggest concerns is whether the customers will come back.



“Its retaining customers and understanding what is going to happen and their customer base as well. Businesses maybe ready to go back to work, have the employees to go back to work but what is that customer base going to look like, its the unknown.When you hear people talk about this ripple effect in the economy in the long-term we’ll have to monitor it.” Said Tim Daman, Lansing Chamber of Commerce.