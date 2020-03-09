Busting the myths of the coronavirus

When it comes to something like the coronavirus, it’s important to know all the facts.

6 News sat down with a doctor to break down what is real and what is fake.

The first thing on all of our minds, how can you get the coronavirus.

“If you sneeze, if you have a runny a nose, you are within 6 feet from people with it. It goes in the air and you breathe it in.” Said Dr. Jackson.

Do face mask actually work?

“If you’re healthy with no symptoms, you do not need to wear a mask to prevent yourself from wearing the coronavirus.” Said Dr. Jackson.

If you are sick showing symptoms and you have to be out in public, you should wear a mask.

Health experts have been comparing the virus to the flu, how are they alike?

“You’ll have mild to moderate symptoms, like runny nose, cough, sore throat, body aches. ” Said Dr. Jackson.

Is there a cure?

“There is no cure, right now there are anti-virals being studied.”

Should people in Michigan be worried.

“You want to be concerned, but I wouldn’t be losing sleep over it. Just think of it as a bad flu season and take all the precautions you normally would to protect yourself.” Said Dr. Jackson.

There is no evidence that cats or dogs, like Tilly here can catch the virus.

“The way the virus attacks humans isn’t transmissible to our most common family pets or can be transmitted to us for those pets.” Said Dr. Jackson.

Is it safe to recieve mail from China.

“Viruses do not do well in the environment on or inside packages, there is no risk of getting the coronavirus from a package.” Said Dr. Jackson.

Does the flu vaccine protect you from getting the coronavirus.

“It does not provide any protection from the coronavirus, any protection against the coronavirus is to stay away from sick people and practice preventative measures.” Said Dr. Jackson.

Doctor Jackson says it’s important to take common sense precuations like washing your hands.

Try not touch your face, because that is how a virus can spread.