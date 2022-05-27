JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A busy block of a street in Jackson is closing for sewer construction.

South Elm Avenue between East Michigan Avenue and TenEyck Street is closing from Wednessday, June 1-3.

Crews are scheduled to work on the installation of a storm sewer for the reconfiguration of a nearby property.

South Elm Avenue is a main road on the east side of Jackson, but since the street is closed for such a short time period, there will be no detour.

Officials say this road experiences heavy traffic and drivers should be prepared ahead of time.

Road closure signs will be put out before the shut down on Elm Avenue at Page, Plymouth, Ganson and North streets, so drivers know to find alternate routes.

You can find updates for closures on the City Facebook page and website.