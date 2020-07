LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Lansing Board of Water and Light is pulling the plug on the popular Chili Cook-off for this year.

Held at Cooley Law School Stadium, this would have been the 25th annual Chili Cook-off and was scheduled for October 2.

The popular event drew thousands of people to taste chili samples from dozens of local restaurants, businesses, non-profits and organizations.