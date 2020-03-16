BWL suspends electric and water shut-offs until further notice

Lansing, Mich (WLNS) — The Lansing Board of Water and Light has suspended electric and water shut-offs until further notice and COVID-19 is better controlled.

Customers are encouraged to contact customer service to setup a bill payment plan to not fall behind when the moratorium is lifted by emailing customerservice@lbwl.com.

“These are unprecedented times and we’re doing everything we can to keep our customers, employees and their families safe and healthy,” said BWL General Manager Dick Peffley. “The goal is to reduce the number of employees working onsite to provide social distancing, while still providing the best possible utility services to our customers.”

Additionally, effective tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17, the BWL will close its Haco Customer Service payment lobby and reduce call center staff to handle emergency matters only. Customers may pay their bill online, through the mail or over the phone. More information on ways to pay your bill can be found at www.lbwl.com/paybill.