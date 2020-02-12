BWL works to restore heat to over 200 customers in downtown Lansing; city and state workers sent home

The Lansing Board of Water and Light is working to restore steam production at the REO Cogeneration Plant following an outage that began early Wednesday morning.

The outage caused approximately 200 downtown customers to lose steam heat. Due to this, City Hall and City of Lansing’s Downtown facilities will close on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 8:30 a.m.

#MiGovAlert: All downtown Lansing @MI_DTMB-managed buildings will be closed, Feb. 12, 2020, w/ the exclusion of the Lottery Building. An unexpected problem w/ steam delivery @BWLComm has caused an inability to properly heat facilities in downtown Lansing. https://t.co/jLyN5iWPRe. pic.twitter.com/WSy9hIFDIb — Michigan.gov (@migov) February 12, 2020

The cause of the outage is still under investigation.

Full steam restoration is expected by early afternoon today.