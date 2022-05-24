More than 60% percent of Michiganders think Joe Biden won 2020 “fair and square”, while less than half of that number think it was stolen from Donald Trump.

That’s according to findings of a new poll being released by WLNS-TV.

The survey asked 600 Michiganders the following: “Do you think that Joe Biden and the Democrats stole the election from Donald Trump, or do you think that Joe Biden won the election fair and square?”

Some 61% of those said Biden won fairly. Just 27% said the election was stolen. Another 12% were undecided or refused to say.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the opinions varied by party. A full 97% of Democrats said the election was fair and square, while 57% of Republicans said the election was stolen.

Former President Donald Trump, who lost the election, continues to insist the election was stolen.

Two-thirds of independents (66%) said the election was fair.

Pollster Bernie Porn says the findings could have an effect on the 2022 elections, as the Democratic candidates for Attorney General and Secretary of State – Dana Nessel and Jocelyn Benson, respectively – say the election was fair, and Republican opponents Matt DePerno (for Attorney General) and Kristina Karamo (for Secretary of State) claim, without solid evidence, that the election was rigged. Both DePerno and Karamo have made the issue and election security a centerpiece of their campaigns.

The most poll surveyed an equal percentage of Democrats and Republicans.

The poll of 600 people by the firm EPIC-MRA took place between May 11th and May 17th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.