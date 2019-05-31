Cadillac global debut of 2020 CT4-V and CT5-V reveal Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cadillac revealed its newest sedan with a social media campaign designed to stimulate the senses. [ + - ] Video Video

DETROIT, Mich (WLNS) - The Cadillac V-Series Showcase in Detroit will include the global debut of the 2020 Cadillac CT4-V and the reveal of the 2020 Cadillac CT5-V.

The 2020 Cadillac CT5 which will be manufactured at GM's Lansing Grand River facility.

The Grand River facility previously received a $211 million investment to build the next-generation Cadillac sedans.

“Cadillac is dedicated to building the world’s most exhilarating luxury sedans,” said Steve Carlisle, Cadillac president.

The CT5 will include luxury, premium luxury and sport models. The CT5 will also have a platinum package available for premium luxury and sport models.

The premium luxury and sport models will have a three liter twin turbo V-6 available with an estimated 335 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque.

The 2020 CT5 will be available for ordering this fall.