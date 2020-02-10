California company plans to sell China-designed SUVs in US

FILE – In this April 25, 2018, file photo a staff member stands next to a Tiggo 8 SUV by Chinese automaker Chery after a press conference at the China Auto Show in Beijing. A California company says it will build and sell Chinese-designed automobiles in the U.S. at the end of next year or early in 2022. HAAH Automotive Holdings says it has an agreement with large Chinese automaker Chery Automobile to provide the vehicles, which will be assembled in a U.S. factory. HAAH says the first vehicle sold will be a midsize SUV. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

DETROIT (AP) – A California company says it will build and sell Chinese-designed automobiles in the U.S. at the end of next year or early in 2022.

HAAH Automotive Holdings says it has an agreement with large Chinese automaker Chery Automobile to provide the vehicles, which will be assembled in a U.S. factory.

HAAH says the first vehicle sold will be a midsize SUV. HAAH of Irvine, California, will sell Geely autos under the Vantas brand name. The company will develop a U.S. dealership network and have online sales. It’s now looking for factory sites. This is the latest effort to bring passenger vehicles designed in China to the United States, but other efforts so far have seen limited success.

