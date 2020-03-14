Calming anxiety and managing stress during self-quarantine

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– With so much emphasis on physical health and the coronavirus in recent weeks, it’s also important to focus on mental health.

“I think one of the challenges of this is it’s a very unique event,” licensed therapist Sarah Tomakich says. “And I think what’s unique about this is the shared stress we all have. Now we’re all in this together, but we’re isolated in this together. Where in comparison to let’s say 9/11, that’s a time we all banded together. We found each other, we found community. This is a chance to find community, but we’re separate.”

So as we self-isolate to reduce the spread of COVID-19, how do we find that community?

“We can FaceTime, we can Skype we can use ways that we use our voice to hear each other, to see each other, to calm each other even if we can’t be physically together,” Tomakich says. “We can use this modern technology that we have to really reach across the screens to really be in touch with each other.”

It’s just as important to put the screens down from time to time.

“Put a time limit on how much time you spend getting updates. Maybe you update one to three times a day, but not every hour, not every minute.”

Above all, it’s important to find a new sense of normal.

“What can we make about our lives that’s predictable and routine that helps keep us in the mindset of work or family or any of those things that let us know this isn’t forever.This will end. But in the meantime, how do we make it normal for now?”