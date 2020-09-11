Camden-Frontier High School cancels classes Friday September 11 after one student potentially exposed to COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Camden-Frontier Schools announced they’re closing the high school’s in-person instruction tomorrow, Friday, September 11 following the discovery that one student potentially tested positive for the coronavirus.

That student could have exposed other students to the virus over the past three days.

The school is waiting on the student’s test results, which should be available in the next one to two days.

If your child has one of the following classes, they may have been in “close contact” with the potentially infected student and should isolate at home until the test results are known.

1st period Digital Art, 2nd period choir, 3rd period geometry, 4th period current events, 5th period Spanish I, 6th period Earth Science, 7th period English 10.



All K-12 students who ride Mr. Shaffer’s bus are also required to remain home tomorrow. That route will not be running in the morning or afternoon tomorrow.



Due to the small size of Camden-Frontier High School in which only 110 students are attending in-person, the school is closing it entirely to be certain they’ve contained the virus.

The full letter sent out by the Superintendent is available below:

