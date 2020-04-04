Campaign asks groups, individuals to pledge to stay at home

DETROIT (AP) – Some small business owners and grassroots organizers in Michigan are hoping to encourage people to stay at home for at least 15 consecutive days to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The #ShutItDown! Stop the Spread campaign was started Thursday and hopes to get at least 25,000 people to sign an online pledge.

As of Friday, about 12,700 people in Michigan had tested positive for the disease and 479 people had died. Campaign manager and Detroit small business owner Darci McConnell says organizations and individuals are asked to educate family and friends, use phone banks and social media to reach out to their memberships, teach people what it means to stay inside and host video chats to educate others.