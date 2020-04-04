Campaign asks groups, individuals to pledge to stay at home

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

A billboard on M-45 near Allendale urges people to obey the stay-at-home order. (March 26, 2020)

DETROIT (AP) – Some small business owners and grassroots organizers in Michigan are hoping to encourage people to stay at home for at least 15 consecutive days to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The #ShutItDown! Stop the Spread campaign was started Thursday and hopes to get at least 25,000 people to sign an online pledge.

As of Friday, about 12,700 people in Michigan had tested positive for the disease and 479 people had died. Campaign manager and Detroit small business owner Darci McConnell says organizations and individuals are asked to educate family and friends, use phone banks and social media to reach out to their memberships, teach people what it means to stay inside and host video chats to educate others.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar