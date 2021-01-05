Campaign’s mistake directs hundreds of political calls and texts to a wrong number

Washington, D.C. (WLNS) – A former Petoskey resident who has moved to California says they are being bombarded with calls and text messages after the Trump campaign mistakenly identified their phone number as belonging to former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield.

The campaign posted on social media, including the @TeamTrump Twitter account, calling for people to contact Chatfield and Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, tell them to hear evidence on voter fraud, and push to decertify Michigan’s election results.

However, the contact information they provided had the wrong number for Chatfield.

The person who does own that number, who 6 News is not identifying, now lives in California. According to the Detroit Free Press, that person says they have gotten hundreds of phone calls and texts, including some from people who refuse to believe they are not Lee Chatfield. The person adds that they will eventually have to get a new phone.